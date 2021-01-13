UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Police Place 13 Protesters In Temporary Detention Center In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

The police in the Belarusian capital of Minsk detained 13 people who participated in a protest against President Alexander Lukashenko and placed them in a temporary detention center, the press office of the law enforcement agency said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The police in the Belarusian capital of Minsk detained 13 people who participated in a protest against President Alexander Lukashenko and placed them in a temporary detention center, the press office of the law enforcement agency said on Wednesday.

The rally took place on Tuesday.

"For the participation in the protest, 13 people were detained yesterday and placed in a temporary detention center," the press office said in its official Telegram channel.

The press office also mentioned that all of the 13 protesters have been detained in the past, including for participating in unauthorized gatherings, and added that the police regularly warn Minsk residents that such rallies are illegal.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to official results, Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. The political crisis is still ongoing, although the scale of the opposition rallies has decreased over time.

