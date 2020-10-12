UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Police Say Did Not Use Gas Against Protesters At Rally In Central Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Minsk police did not fire gas at protesters in the center of the Belarusian capital, Natalia Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik on Sunday

The country's opposition is holding an unsanctioned "March of Pride" in Minsk. According to local Telegram channels, the law enforcement officers used gas against protesters in the city center.

"The police did not use gas," Hanusevich said.

She added that more than 10 people were detained during the protest.

