Belarusian Police Say No Arrests Made At Sunday Protest In Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Belarusian Police Say No Arrests Made at Sunday Protest in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) No detentions were made at Sunday's demonstration in support of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, no detentions were made in Minsk.

The event went off without any disturbances," Olga Chemodanova said.

Thousands marched through the city to protest against what is perceived as vote rigging at last week's presidential election. The spokeswoman said an official estimate of attendance would likely be published on Monday.

