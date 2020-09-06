UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Police Set Up Barriers Around Square In Central Minsk Due To Scheduled Protest

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Belarusian police set up barriers at Oktyabrskaya Square in Minsk amid the planned opposition protest there, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The opposition rally is set to begin at 14:00 local time (11:00 GMT) at the square. The Palace of the Republic is located at the square while the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is nearby.

At the moment, there are no restrictions on the movement of cars, while all metro stations are opened, according to the correspondent.

The opposition has called on its supporters to gather in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests since the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations in Belarus were marked by police violence. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

