UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police To Use Firearms If Protesters Threaten Knife Use - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Belarusian Police to Use Firearms If Protesters Threaten Knife Use - Interior Ministry

The Belarusian law enforcement agents will have to use firearms against protesters if they threaten the police with knives, the head of the organized crime department at the Interior Ministry said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Belarusian law enforcement agents will have to use firearms against protesters if they threaten the police with knives, the head of the organized crime department at the Interior Ministry said Friday.

Belarusian authorities said earlier this week that the law enforcement may have to use special equipment and live rounds, as protests had become radicalized.

"Of course, if they resist, we will have to use weapons to protect people, to protect the rule of law, to ensure that out children are not exposed to this chaos. We won't let destroy the country. We will of course use the weapons, including firearms, in a humane way," Nikolai Karpenkov said, as aired on Belarus 1 broadcaster.

"Anyone who raises their hand with a shiv against a law enforcement agent, we will use firearms against them," Karpenkov said.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Belarus May

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

45 minutes ago

FIEDMC chief inaugurates industrial monitoring & a ..

4 minutes ago

Guinean Servicemen Stage Mutiny, Kill Base Command ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Starts Testing Russian-Made S-400 Systems - ..

4 minutes ago

US Company Pfizer Expects to Seek Vaccine Authoriz ..

4 minutes ago

Crimean Authorities Thank US for Endorsing Peninsu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.