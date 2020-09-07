MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Relatives of Maria Kolesnikova, member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, filed a missing person report with the police about her disappearance, the police accepted it and began search, the headquarters of former presidential contender Viktor Babariko said.

"The relatives of Maria Kolesnikova filed a complaint with the police on the fact of disappearance.

The police said that the complaint was accepted, they are looking for Maria," the statement says.

On Monday afternoon, the opposition coordination council published a video of the alleged detention of Kolesnikova, which took place in the morning. The video was filmed from car driving along Lenin Street ” it shows how unknown persons put a person, presumably Kolesnikova, into a minibus. This happened at 10.02 (07:02 GMT) near the building of the National Art Museum of Belarus.