Belarusian President Accuses Russia of Hampering Integration Dialogue

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the Russian government on Tuesday of hampering dialogue on the two countries' integration and stressed the need for Russia and Belarus to start discussing specific aspects of the integration ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have already held so many rounds of talks ... Today I have been told that there are only promises. The negotiating team has come across a question, the Russian government, including Prime Minister [Dmitry] Medvedev has promised to give all the necessary orders to solve the matter comprehensively ... They have made a promise, then they have forgotten about it. They have made another promise and have forgotten about it again. So, there is some dragging of these processes, for reasons unknown," Lukashenko said at meeting with Grigory Rapota, the state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Lukashenko recalled that he was going to meet with Putin in St. Petersburg at the forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions in mid-July.

"We'll meet with President Putin [literally] tomorrow, and we'll have to discuss the results of these negotiations [of the Russian-Belarusian working group dealing with integration], while in fact we have nothing to discuss, as of today," Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian leader asked Rapota to take the matter under control and inform Russia that it was necessary to arrive at some results, so that it was possible to formulate an agenda for the upcoming top-level talks.