Belarusian President Announces Meeting With Putin In Near Future - Reports
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 02:07 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said on Monday.
