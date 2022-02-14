UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Announces Meeting With Putin In Near Future - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Belarusian President Announces Meeting With Putin In Near Future - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said on Monday.

According to the channel Pul Pervogo, Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Putin in the near future.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

24 minutes ago
 Jaffar Magsi wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

Jaffar Magsi wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

32 seconds ago
 Youth commits suicide over rejection of marriage p ..

Youth commits suicide over rejection of marriage proposal

2 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani athlete enjoys world-class facilities at ..

Pakistani athlete enjoys world-class facilities at Beijing Olympic Village

10 minutes ago
 Knee woes out of mind as Goggia eyes Olympic downh ..

Knee woes out of mind as Goggia eyes Olympic downhill defence

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>