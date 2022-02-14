Belarusian President Announces Meeting With Putin In Near Future - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said on Monday.

