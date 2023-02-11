UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Announces Plans To Visit Iran In Near Future

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Belarusian President Announces Plans to Visit Iran in Near Future

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday announced his plans to visit Iran in the near future to discuss pressing issues of mutual interest.

"I look forward to visiting Tehran in the near future and discussing relevant issues of bilateral, regional, and international agendas," Lukashenko said in his congratulatory message to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The Belarusian leader noted the importance of bilateral meetings within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and stated that the SCO summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September 2022 had given a strong impetus to the Belarusian-Iranian cooperation in various areas.

"At all times, Belarus has remained close to Iran, stayed faithful to friendship and equal dialogue, and has been committed to the implementation of the agreements reached," Lukashenko added.

On Friday, Iranian Ambassador to Minsk Saeed Yari said that Tehran and Minsk were working on organizing Lukashenko's visit to Iran in the first half of March.

