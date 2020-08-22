Belarusian President Appoints Former Health Minister as Governor of Western City of Grodno

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday decided to appoint Vladimir Karanik, who until now served as the country's health minister, as the governor of the western city of Grodno

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday decided to appoint Vladimir Karanik, who until now served as the country's health minister, as the governor of the western city of Grodno.

According to the Belta state-run news agency, Lukashenko proposed Karanik's candidacy during a meeting with lawmakers of the regional council in Grodno.

The lawmakers supported the president's proposal.

Lukashenko also held a meeting with the military command in Grodno, where a pro-government rally took place. The president has called on the country's law enforcement agencies to ensure order on the streets of Grodno and other cities over the weekend amid the ongoing protests.