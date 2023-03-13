Belarusian President Arrives in Iran for Official Visit - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Iran, kicking off the two-day visit with brief talks with Iranian trade minister Reza Fatemi-Amin, a Belarusian government-linked Telegram channel reported Sunday.

Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that Lukashenko would meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

The leaders are expected to sign a "roadmap" for comprehensive cooperation. The two nations are reportedly seeking to bolster cooperation in trade and the economy as well as agriculture, transport and logistics.