Belarusian President Arrives In Iran For Official Visit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Iran, kicking off the two-day visit with brief talks with Iranian trade minister Reza Fatemi-Amin, a Belarusian government-linked Telegram channel reported Sunday.

Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that Lukashenko would meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

The leaders are expected to sign a "roadmap" for comprehensive cooperation. The two nations are reportedly seeking to bolster cooperation in trade and the economy as well as agriculture, transport and logistics.

