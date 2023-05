Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesperson

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Moscow on a working visit, press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Moscow on a working visit, press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik.

