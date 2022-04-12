UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Arrives In Russia On Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Belarusian President Arrives in Russia on Visit

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Russia on a working visit, the Belta news agency reported.

The Kremlin earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko will on Tuesday visit the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day.

During his visit to the cosmodrome, Putin will present state awards to pilot cosmonauts and, together with Lukashenko, will meet with the space center's staff. The the leaders will hold talks. The politicians will discuss bilateral cooperation and integration interaction within the framework of the Russia-Belarus Union State. Following the meeting, a joint press conference will be held.

