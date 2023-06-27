Open Menu

Belarusian President Calls Prevention Of Escalation Priority

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Belarusian President Calls Prevention of Escalation Priority

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The priority security task for Belarus is prevention of escalation as tensions are already high, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Your (security officials) priority, as well as (the priority of) all the people in uniform, is to take the necessary measures to prevent the escalation of the situation.

Tensions are already to the limit," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Related Topics

Belarus All

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

10 seconds ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

8 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

21 minutes ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

34 minutes ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

52 minutes ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

1 hour ago
Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

1 hour ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

2 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

3 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World