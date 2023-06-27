Belarusian President Calls Prevention of Escalation Priority

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The priority security task for Belarus is prevention of escalation as tensions are already high, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Your (security officials) priority, as well as (the priority of) all the people in uniform, is to take the necessary measures to prevent the escalation of the situation.

Tensions are already to the limit," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.