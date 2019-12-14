MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko joined an outpouring of congratulations that followed a landslide victory by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

"I hope for a fruitful cooperation with the new government of your country, which is one of Belarus's trade and investment partners in Europe," he was quoted as saying by his press office.

The Conservatives secured 365 of the 650 seats in parliament, well ahead of opposition Labour's 203 seats, in what is their best result since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 election victory.

Lukashenko wished Johnson good health and luck and spoke admiringly about the mandate he had received to "reunite the nation and take responsibility for the hardest political choices."

Johnson said he was forming a new government, while a new parliament would gather on Monday. He won Thursday's general election on a promise to "get Brexit done" by January 31 and will finally have enough votes to pass the controversial withdrawal deal.