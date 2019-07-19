UrduPoint.com
Belarusian President Congratulates Von Der Leyen On Election As EU Commission Head

Belarusian President Congratulates von der Leyen on Election as EU Commission Head

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday congratulated German politician Ursula von der Leyen on her election as the European Commission president and expressed hope for the Minsk-EU political dialogue to be strengthened, the president's press office said in a statement

On Tuesday, von der Leyen was elected the first female president of the European Commission following a 383-327 vote with 22 abstentions.

"I am convinced that your extensive professional experience and personal qualities will foster the European Union to strengthen its historic role in consolidating states around common values, among which are peace, independence and sustainable development.

I count on further enhancing the political dialogue and making the bilateral EU-Belarus cooperation in trade, investments and humanitarian affairs substantial," Lukashenko said, as quoted in the statement.

The Belarusian leader also expressed hope that joint discussions on the international agenda aimed at promoting peace and security in Europe will take place.

Von der Leyen is set to take office of European Commission chief on November 1, replacing Jean-Claude Juncker. Some critics of her nomination have reportedly branded it as a "backroom" deal between Germany and France.

