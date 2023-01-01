UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Retired Pope Benedict XVI

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday expressed his condolences to Pope Francis on the death of retired Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at the age of 95.

"It is with deep sadness that I received the tragic news of the death of Pope Benedict XVI. His Holiness put his life on the altar of good, peace, justice and love. He did not belong to himself, but to all believers, to the whole world, (he) shared light and wisdom," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The president also expressed confidence that Pope Benedict XVI's invaluable contribution to the formation of a decent world and his great legacy will be preserved and multiplied by all people of good will.

"Please accept my sincere condolences, as well as wishes of courage and perseverance in connection with this heavy loss," Lukashenko concluded.

Benedict XVI held the Apostolic See from April 2005 to February 2013. At a consistory on February 11, 2013, he unexpectedly announced his decision to abdicate the papacy. The 95-year-old lived his last days in the small monastery of Mater Ecclesiae in the Gardens of Vatican City. The funeral will take place on January 5 and will be presided over by Pope Francis.

