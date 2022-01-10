UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Hopes For Swift Stabilization Of Situation In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 09:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says extremists sought to wreak havoc in Kazakhstan and Minsk is ready to help in stabilizing the situation and hopes for peace to be restored soon.

"The hardest trials that have befallen the fraternal people of Kazakhstan are experienced by Belarusians as their own tragedy. We express hope for the earliest possible establishment of peace and tranquility in Kazakh land and are ready to do our best to help stabilize the situation," Lukashenko said in a message sent to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Belarusian president said in his telegram, quoted by Belarusian media on Monday, that Minsk had experienced hardships related to attempts of government overthrow and understands Kazakhstan's current situation.

"The subversive goal of the extremists is obvious - to destabilize multinational Kazakhstan, wreak havoc, unleash a fratricidal war in the country in order to carry out an anti-constitutional coup and change the political course," Lukashenko said.

