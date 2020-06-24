Belarusian President Lukashenko Attends Victory Parade in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is taking part in the celebrations in Moscow, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The Victory Parade is taking place at the Red Square in downtown Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kremlin before the parade. Other foreign leaders have also arrived, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the head of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

The World War II victory parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the 2020 event was pushed back due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.