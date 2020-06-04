Belarusian President Lukashenko Dismisses Government - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko decided to dismiss the current government and signed a relevant decree, the state-owned broadcaster Belarus 1 reported on Wednesday

Since 2018, the Belarusian government has been headed by Sergei Roumas.

In late May, Lukashenko announced plans to draft a new composition of government before the presidential election, which is scheduled for August 9. At the same time, the president assured that the vast majority of ministers would retain their posts.

Proposals for a new composition of the government have already been submitted to the Belarusian leader.