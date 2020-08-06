Belarusian President Lukashenko Not Ruling Out That COVID-19 Was 'Planted' On Him

UrduPoint.com
Thu 06th August 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered, is not ruling out that the disease was "planted" on him and said that he is working to find out how this took place.

"The question is not that I got infected ... We cannot rule out that it was planted on me, and now I am starting to look for the moment where it happened," the president said during an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, which was broadcast on Thursday evening.

Belarus has never denied the existence of the coronavirus disease and has taken all appropriate measures to contain the outbreak, the president added.

"We have never denied the coronavirus disease, as was reported in the media. How can you deny what is reality? This is the first thing. Secondly, due to the fact that we were careful, the coronavirus disease developed later than in other places," Lukashenko said.

The president added that he has exerted full control over the country's response measures to the outbreak, stating that he even knew the Names of the two citizens deemed to be responsible for bringing the disease into Belarus.

