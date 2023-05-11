Belarusian President Lukashenko Ratifies Agreement With Russia on Spent Nuclear Fuel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to ratify an agreement between the governments of Belarus and Russia on cooperation in handling spent nuclear fuel.

The document, signed by the president, was published on Belarus' national legal internet portal.

"Ratify the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management, signed in Sochi on November 21, 2022.

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus should take the measures necessary to implement the provisions of the agreement," according to the document.

In April, both houses of the Belarusian parliament adopted the bill on the agreement's ratification.

Russia and Belarus signed, in November 2022 in Sochi, at the Atomexpo-2022 forum, an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in spent nuclear fuel management and the procedure for its return to Russia for reprocessing.