Belarusian President Lukashenko Rejects Dictatorship Allegations

Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday dismissed allegations of dictatorship, saying that his country does not possess sufficient resources for dictatorial rule.

"To the best of our ability we respond [to sanctions] and also to the nasty things and allegations that you are throwing at me, including about 'dictatorship.' Look, as a reasonable person, I understand that in order to dictate in the world, one has to have sufficient resources, which we are lacking. That is why I have never dictated anything to anyone and have no intention to do so," Lukashenko told a big press conference.

The president noted that ensuring the security of Belarus is his priority, and no other consideration justifies the use of resources.

The Belarusian leader on Monday held a meeting with national and foreign media representatives. The Russia-Belarus Union State, relations with the West and neighboring countries, the case of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, opposition protests and sanctions were among the topics covered.

