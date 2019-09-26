UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Ukraine Will Not Be Able To Return Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:29 PM

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Ukraine Will Not Be Able to Return Crimea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Ukraine would not be able to return Crimea, which had rejoined Russia following a referendum held there after the coup in Ukraine in 2014

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Ukraine would not be able to return Crimea, which had rejoined Russia following a referendum held there after the coup in Ukraine in 2014.

"It seems to me that it will not. This issue is closed once and for all," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency, when asked at a press conference for Ukrainian media whether Russia would give Crimea back to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Media All

Recent Stories

Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

18 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's remarks on Beijing's cooperation h ..

7 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Raises Migration Issue During ..

7 minutes ago

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

27 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

Outrage at Johnson's rhetoric in Brexit impasse

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.