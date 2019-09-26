Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Ukraine Will Not Be Able to Return Crimea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Ukraine would not be able to return Crimea, which had rejoined Russia following a referendum held there after the coup in Ukraine in 2014

"It seems to me that it will not. This issue is closed once and for all," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency, when asked at a press conference for Ukrainian media whether Russia would give Crimea back to Ukraine.