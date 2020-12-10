UrduPoint.com
Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Law To Ratify Deal With Russia To Recognize Visas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:10 AM

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Law to Ratify Deal With Russia to Recognize Visas

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to ratify an intergovernmental Belarusian-Russian agreement on mutual recognition of visas.

The document was published on the republic's national legal internet portal.

The law on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Belarus and the Russian Federation on mutual recognition of visas and on other issues related to entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons into the Union State countries was adopted by the Belarusian House of Representatives October 28 and approved by the Council of the Republic November 20. Thus, the Belarusian side has completed the domestic procedures for the deal ratification.

More Stories From World

