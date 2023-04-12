Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a decree regulating radioactive waste management, according to the presidential website

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a decree regulating radioactive waste management, according to the presidential website.

"On April 12, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree N101 'On organizing radioactive waste management system' designed to ensure the functioning of the system of long-term storage and burial of such waste," the Presidential Office's statement read.

The decree determines funding sources for the specially authorized organization - a national operator for handling radioactive waste, as well as a general engineering company for the scientific support of the design and construction of radioactive waste management facilities.

In February, Belarus adopted a radioactive waste management strategy and an organization for radioactive management was established in the country.

Related Topics

Company Belarus February April

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

6 minutes ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

20 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

19 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

38 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.