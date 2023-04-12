Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a decree regulating radioactive waste management, according to the presidential website

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a decree regulating radioactive waste management, according to the presidential website.

"On April 12, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree N101 'On organizing radioactive waste management system' designed to ensure the functioning of the system of long-term storage and burial of such waste," the Presidential Office's statement read.

The decree determines funding sources for the specially authorized organization - a national operator for handling radioactive waste, as well as a general engineering company for the scientific support of the design and construction of radioactive waste management facilities.

In February, Belarus adopted a radioactive waste management strategy and an organization for radioactive management was established in the country.