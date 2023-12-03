Belarusian President Lukashenko to meet Xi in China: presidency

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Moscow, is visiting China Sunday and Monday to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping, the Belarusian presidency said.

On Monday, he will hold talks with Xi on issues including "trade, the economy, investment and international cooperation", the presidency said in a statement Sunday, without specifying if Lukashenko had already arrived in Beijing.

Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinized.