MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The incumbent president of Belarus during the day of entry into force of constitutional amendments may be elected as the chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, draft amendments said on Monday.

"In order to organize the proper work of the All-Belarusian National Assembly, the president holding this office on the date the entry into force of amendments to the constitution, may be elected as the chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly," the draft document, published by the Belta state-run news agency, said.

According to the draft document, constitutional amendments related to number of presidential terms come into force after inauguration of a new president.