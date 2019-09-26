UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian President Offers To Send Peacekeepers To Ukraine's Conflict Zone In East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:01 PM

Belarusian President Offers to Send Peacekeepers to Ukraine's Conflict Zone in East

Belarus is ready to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region in the east to take control over a segment of the Ukrainian-Russian border if both countries agree to the proposal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarus is ready to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region in the east to take control over a segment of the Ukrainian-Russian border if both countries agree to the proposal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"If you want us to close this 400-kilometer [248-mile] border between Ukraine and Russia that is not currently controlled by Ukrainian authorities, we will close the border. Although it is a big problem for me to engage in this conflict, we are ready to send peacekeepers, border guards and troops there, as you wish, but we are ready to close this segment of the border if there is an agreement of the two sides," Lukashenko said at a press conference with Ukrainian media.

He also voiced the belief that Ukraine should be "unified and indivisible."

Additionally, Lukashenko said that Belarusian authorities had registered 160,000 refugees in the country from the Donbas region since the start of the conflict.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which declared their independence after a power change in Kiev that occurred a few months prior. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including the so-called Normandy format. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Belarus April Border Media From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Pacquiao promises to ‘put on a show’ for his K ..

2 minutes ago

Hub71 attracts UK and MENA Startups to UAE

3 minutes ago

PINKtober ahead to spread awareness on breast canc ..

2 minutes ago

PM to present case of Kashmiris before UNGA: Dr Fi ..

2 minutes ago

James Caan shares his success stories with Numlian ..

2 minutes ago

Three dies as roof house collapses Dir Lower

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.