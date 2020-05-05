UrduPoint.com
Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Putin Later On Tuesday - Official Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he intends to hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday, according to the official BelTA news agency

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he intends to hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday, according to the official BelTA news agency.

The news comes a day after the Belarusian leader said that he expected Putin's reaction to his invitation to visit a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk, which is slated for May 19.

In April, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan had to hold their summit online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

