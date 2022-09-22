UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Plans To Hold Meeting With Chinese President After October 16

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday announced plans for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping after October 16.

Minsk and Beijing have established relations of comprehensive strategic partnership as a result of negotiations between Lukashenko and Xi at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 15-16.

"We held a detailed and meaningful meeting in Samarkand with the president (Xi), discussed the whole spectrum of our economic cooperation, including issues in your sphere of competence and responsibility, and agreed that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China we will talk more thoroughly about the economy, politics, and defense cooperation," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Yang Jianqiang, deputy president of the Chinese company CITIC Construction, as the Belarusian news agency Belta reported.

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is scheduled to take place in Beijing on October 16.

Both leaders have repeatedly invited each other to visit their countries but due to pandemic restrictions the meetings were postponed, according to Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko.

