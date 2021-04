Belarusian President Receives Russian Prime Minister for Closed Meeting in Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday had a face-to-face conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is in Minsk on a visit

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday had a face-to-face conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is in Minsk on a visit.

The conversation took place at the Independence Palace, the Belarusian presidential residence, after an extended meeting which also included Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and delegations from both countries.

After the meeting with Lukashenko, Mishustin is also scheduled to have bilateral talks with Golovchenko.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko announced a meeting scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late April. The Kremlin confirmed that the meeting will take place on April 22.