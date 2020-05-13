Belarusian President Reports 'Significant' Decrease in Number of Pneumonia Cases in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted that he had been wary of the epidemiological situation in connection with the military parade in Minsk on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism, but that the number of pneumonia cases in the Belarusian capital has decreased.

Earlier, Lukashenko decided not to cancel the military parade this year, despite the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) to refrain from any mass events, including political ones. Speaking during the May 9 parade, he said Belarus "had no other choice," since the country was a living monument to the war and those who had died in it.

"I was absolutely convinced that people are in the open, and it's no worse than being locked up somewhere.

.. But still, in my soul and heart I was somehow wary. And what did we get? In Minsk, there was a significant reduction by half in [the number of] pneumonia [cases] yesterday," the Belarusian president said at a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday. Part of the meeting was shown on the ONT tv channel.

Lukashenko emphasized that the local method of response to COVID-19 chosen in Belarus instead of isolation was justifying itself.

According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection in Belarus had increased over the past 24 hours by 967 to 24,873. The death toll rose by seven to 142.

In line with the WHO's data, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.