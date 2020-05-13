UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian President Reports 'Significant' Decrease In Number Of Pneumonia Cases In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

Belarusian President Reports 'Significant' Decrease in Number of Pneumonia Cases in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko admitted that he had been wary of the epidemiological situation in connection with the military parade in Minsk on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism, but that the number of pneumonia cases in the Belarusian capital has decreased.

Earlier, Lukashenko decided not to cancel the military parade this year, despite the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) to refrain from any mass events, including political ones. Speaking during the May 9 parade, he said Belarus "had no other choice," since the country was a living monument to the war and those who had died in it.

"I was absolutely convinced that people are in the open, and it's no worse than being locked up somewhere.

.. But still, in my soul and heart I was somehow wary. And what did we get? In Minsk, there was a significant reduction by half in [the number of] pneumonia [cases] yesterday," the Belarusian president said at a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday. Part of the meeting was shown on the ONT tv channel.

Lukashenko emphasized that the local method of response to COVID-19 chosen in Belarus instead of isolation was justifying itself.

According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection in Belarus had increased over the past 24 hours by 967 to 24,873. The death toll rose by seven to 142.

In line with the WHO's data, the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 283,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide reaching 4,088,848.

Related Topics

World Died Minsk Belarus May TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

3 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

4 hours ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

4 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.