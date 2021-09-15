UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President, Russian Defense Minister In Tajikistan Which Is Hosting CSTO Summit

Belarusian President, Russian Defense Minister in Tajikistan Which Is Hosting CSTO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are in Tajikistan, where the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking place on Wednesday.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on a working visit to Tajikistan on Wednesday, where a meeting of the heads of the military departments, foreign ministers and the committee of security secretaries of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place," a Russian defense ministry spokesperson said, adding that the meeting will cover "issues of regional security and international cooperation."

Delegations from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are participating in the CSTO summit.

Belarusian President Lukashenko has already left for Tajikistan, according to a Wednesday statement on the president's webpage.

"On September 15, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko departed for a working visit to Tajikistan.

... The capital of Tajikistan will host a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 15-17," the statement says.

Lukashenko is expected to hold talks with foreign leaders in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe.

According to the Russian Security Council, secretaries of CSTO member states' security councils approved on Wednesday a set of measures to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan. During the Wednesday meeting in Dushanbe, the CSTO adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would join summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe via videoconference due to the need to self-isolate.

