Belarusian President Says 2nd Wave of COVID-19 May Hit Country in Autumn, Winter

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday urged the public to not relax amid an improvement in the country's COVID-19 situation, warning that z second wave of the disease may hit Belarus during the autumn or winter.

"There are enough beds. There are fewer severe cases. It seems, the virus has weakened, its virulence has decreased. God willing, it has. However, we should keep in mind the second wave. No one has yet proven that it will follow, but we need to stand ready. No one knows when it strikes. If in the autumn or winter, then I hope we will be prepared properly. Perhaps, this peril will pass by.

Nevertheless, there is no relaxing yet," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-owned Belta news agency during a meeting on the pressing social, economic and political issues earlier in the day.

The president has noted that if the situation continues in the manner it is now, then the disease can be considered to have been dealt with.

"It all started from Vitebsk. Now Vitebsk has one of the smallest number of new cases. This is backed by the fact that we have already started to clean up and disinfect hospitals we previously prepared as a reserve," Lukashenko said.

Belarus has confirmed a total of 37,144 cases, with the death toll at 204.