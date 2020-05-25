UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian President Says 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 May Hit Country In Autumn, Winter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Belarusian President Says 2nd Wave of COVID-19 May Hit Country in Autumn, Winter

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday urged the public to not relax amid an improvement in the country's COVID-19 situation, warning that z second wave of the disease may hit Belarus during the autumn or winter.

"There are enough beds. There are fewer severe cases. It seems, the virus has weakened, its virulence has decreased. God willing, it has. However, we should keep in mind the second wave. No one has yet proven that it will follow, but we need to stand ready. No one knows when it strikes. If in the autumn or winter, then I hope we will be prepared properly. Perhaps, this peril will pass by.

Nevertheless, there is no relaxing yet," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-owned Belta news agency during a meeting on the pressing social, economic and political issues earlier in the day.

The president has noted that if the situation continues in the manner it is now, then the disease can be considered to have been dealt with.

"It all started from Vitebsk. Now Vitebsk has one of the smallest number of new cases. This is backed by the fact that we have already started to clean up and disinfect hospitals we previously prepared as a reserve," Lukashenko said.

Belarus has confirmed a total of 37,144 cases, with the death toll at 204.

Related Topics

Belarus May God All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

21 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.