Belarusian President Says Always Ready to Cooperate With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his administration would continue working together with Russia and other European countries.

"Whether we like it or not, we will always cooperate with Russia and we will stick together regardless of whether Russia is capable of a more or less close cooperation," he told reporters.

Lukashenko, who spoke in Minsk during a presidential election, said Belarus' geographical position in Europe meant it had to get along well with everyone.

"Belarus is a house in the heart of Europe, with exists to east and west, south and north. Being Europe's geographical center, we have to cooperate with everyone," he said.