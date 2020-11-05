Belarusian President Says Border Closure Temporary Measure Because of Pandemic

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the decision to close the country's borders temporarily was taken because of the global epidemiological situation and not politics

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the decision to close the country's borders temporarily was taken because of the global epidemiological situation and not politics.

According to Belta news agency, Lukashenko said this at a meeting on measures to stop the spread of viral infections.