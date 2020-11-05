UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian President Says Border Closure Temporary Measure Because Of Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:12 PM

Belarusian President Says Border Closure Temporary Measure Because of Pandemic

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the decision to close the country's borders temporarily was taken because of the global epidemiological situation and not politics

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the decision to close the country's borders temporarily was taken because of the global epidemiological situation and not politics.

According to Belta news agency, Lukashenko said this at a meeting on measures to stop the spread of viral infections.

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali injured again during Quaid-e-Azam Troph ..

6 minutes ago

Kurz Says International Cooperation to Counter Ter ..

42 seconds ago

Labourer appeals PM, CM for treatment of minor kid ..

44 seconds ago

Timely redressal of postal customers complaints to ..

45 seconds ago

'Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths within t ..

47 seconds ago

China's advanced radio telescope identifies 240 pu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.