Belarusian President Says Minsk, Tehran Should Realize Potential Of Long-Term Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday wished Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi a happy Nowruz or the Persian New Year, and stressed the need to fully realize the potential for the development of a long-term bilateral partnership.

"Over the past year our countries have held a number of important bilateral events. Those included visits at the high and supreme levels, the growth of trade, and the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations ... It is necessary to implement the existing potential of the roadmap signed last week to develop a long-term partnership between Minsk and Tehran," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by his office.

The Belarusian president also agreed with Raisi that the leaders' earlier meeting in Iran from March 12-13 was a turning point in improving the bilateral comprehensive cooperation.

"I cordially thank you for your hospitality and I take the opportunity to renew my invitation to you to visit Minsk at any convenient time," Lukashenko added.

Relations between Iran and Belarus have thrived in recent years, based on their comprehensive cooperation and shared disagreements with Western countries. Tehran has confirmed its readiness to widen interaction with Minsk despite sanctions imposed on Belarus over its support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

