Belarusian President Says Nothing Can Sour Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for a sixth term in Sunday's election, said nothing will affect the country's good relationship with Russia.

Russia is seeking the release of some 33 Russian nationals accused of a plot to destabilize Belarus, which claims they are part of a mercenary group Wagner. Russia denies this.

"As for the outlooks and claims that our relationship with Russia has hit the bottom, you are wrong. I and the Russian president will make a decision together and no media, 'Wagners' or anything will come between us," Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk.

He said that the two neighbor nations would get along well after Sunday's election. He quoted President Vladimir Putin who said during their latest talks that the bilateral relationship was more "of brotherly nature" than a partnership.

Lukashenko added he did not care about "conspiracy theories" suggesting that a third country had framed alleged Russian mercenaries to drive a wedge between Russia and Belarus.

"I deal with facts... I don't care who provoked it and who sent them here. It's circumstantial. I don't want them to start a fire in the center of Minsk. That's what I care about today," the president explained.

More Stories From World

