Belarusian President Says Opposition-in-Exile Plotting Ukraine-Style Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko accused fugitive opposition politicians on Tuesday of plotting a Ukraine-style coup in Belarus to cut its ties to Russia and join NATO.

"I keep receiving more and more reports that those fugitives and their relatives are keeping things low-key, regaining strength; today they are setting up businesses and directly say that they will save up some money and then arrange a flare-up here," he was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko said during a meeting with the state secretary of the security council that a military force was being assembled in neighboring Ukraine in order "to overthrow the authorities and tear off Belarus and join NATO."

"We should not lessen our vigilance. We are in this cauldron. They won't let us live in peace. We will be pressurized all the time in all directions ... They will always keep these issues on the boil with us. And then when the time comes they will again smash, bomb, hurt people," the president added.