Belarusian President Says Russia Not Planning to 'Invade' Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rejected on Monday Western media reports alleging that Russia intends to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

The West has now labeled Russia as if it is planning an attack on Ukraine, the Belarusian leader said.

"You need a reason to beat Russia. So they put a label on it. Although no one in Russia is going to attack Ukraine. Russia sees perfectly well what is happening in Ukraine. And what is happening there and what NATO and the Americans are planning there is unacceptable not only for Russia, but also for us," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.