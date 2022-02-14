Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leave Belarus When Exercises Finished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian troops will leave Belarus by the decision of Moscow and Minsk when the joint exercises finish, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"A reasonable question arises: when will you withdraw them (Russian troops) from here? They do not talk about it, but put pressure on us.

We will withdraw them when we decide with Russian President (Vladimir Putin) to do this and when the exercises finish. It is we who will make the decision: this is our territory," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Moroz, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.