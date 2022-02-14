UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leave Belarus When Exercises Finished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leave Belarus When Exercises Finished

Russian troops will leave Belarus by the decision of Moscow and Minsk when the joint exercises finish, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian troops will leave Belarus by the decision of Moscow and Minsk when the joint exercises finish, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"A reasonable question arises: when will you withdraw them (Russian troops) from here? They do not talk about it, but put pressure on us.

We will withdraw them when we decide with Russian President (Vladimir Putin) to do this and when the exercises finish. It is we who will make the decision: this is our territory," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Moroz, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus From

Recent Stories

French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unre ..

French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unreal' first Olympic gold

2 minutes ago
 US airline makes emergency landing after unruly pa ..

US airline makes emergency landing after unruly passenger incident

2 minutes ago
 Snowfall to hit parts of northeastern China

Snowfall to hit parts of northeastern China

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 77147 cusecs water

IRSA releases 77147 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Financially empowered, educated woman an icon of r ..

Financially empowered, educated woman an icon of real empowerment: President Alv ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 1 ..

Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>