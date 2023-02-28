Belarusian President To Pay 3-Day Visit To China Starting February 28
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to Beijing from February 28 to March 2 to hold negotiations with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.
The Belarusian and Chinese leaders will hold the talks in both limited and expanded formats.
A package of documents on bilateral relations in key areas is expected to be signed following the negotiations.
During his visit, Lukashenko is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with senior Chinese officials, as well as the leadership of China's leading corporations.