UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President To Pay 3-Day Visit To China Starting February 28

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Belarusian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to China Starting February 28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to Beijing from February 28 to March 2 to hold negotiations with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

The Belarusian and Chinese leaders will hold the talks in both limited and expanded formats.

A package of documents on bilateral relations in key areas is expected to be signed following the negotiations.

During his visit, Lukashenko is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with senior Chinese officials, as well as the leadership of China's leading corporations.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing February March From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th February 2023

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

8 hours ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

10 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

11 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.