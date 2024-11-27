Belarusian President winds up 3-day Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Wednesday departed after completing a three-day official visit to

Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif saw off the Belarusian president at the airport, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

During the visit, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social, and other areas.

The two sides signed fifteen important agreements and MOUs, including the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation for the period 2025-2027.

The road-map focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

A delegation of prominent Belarusian businessmen and investors also visited Pakistan along with the President Lukashenko, who had extensive meetings with Pakistani counterparts.

The prime minister also presented the Belarusian president with a photo album of his three-day visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.