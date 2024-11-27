Belarusian President Winds Up 3-day Pakistan Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Wednesday departed after completing a three-day official visit to
Pakistan.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif saw off the Belarusian president at the airport, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
During the visit, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social, and other areas.
The two sides signed fifteen important agreements and MOUs, including the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation for the period 2025-2027.
The road-map focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.
A delegation of prominent Belarusian businessmen and investors also visited Pakistan along with the President Lukashenko, who had extensive meetings with Pakistani counterparts.
The prime minister also presented the Belarusian president with a photo album of his three-day visit.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
More Stories From World
-
Canada AI project hopes to help reverse mass insect extinction10 seconds ago
-
European stocks drop on Trump trade war worries10 minutes ago
-
Iran welcomes end of Israel 'aggression' in Lebanon50 minutes ago
-
Opposition figures killed as Tanzania holds local election50 minutes ago
-
Lebanon PM says army to reinforce south after ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns1 hour ago
-
Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold1 hour ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns2 hours ago
-
EasyJet annual profit rises 40% on package holidays2 hours ago
-
New EU commission to get all clear with big push on defence and economy3 hours ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet3 hours ago
-
Malaysia drops corruption charges linked to 1MDB case against ex-PM Najib: lawyer3 hours ago