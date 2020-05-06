Belarusian President Wishes Russian Prime Minister Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 - Kremlin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has conveyed his wishes of speedy recovery to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his phone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

Last week, Mishustin said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Alexander Lukashenko has conveyed his wishes of speedy recovery to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the Kremlin said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian president's office said that during the phone call the two presidents discussed bilateral ties and the coronavirus response, joint engagement in international organizations, including within the Union State, and preparations for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.