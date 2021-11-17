Belarusian Presidential Aide Says No Migrant Will Be Deported Against Will

No migrant will be deported from Belarus against his will, Belarusian presidential aide in the Grodno region Yuri Karayev told Sputnik, adding that the issue will be resolved with those people who wish to return to their countries

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) No migrant will be deported from Belarus against his will, Belarusian presidential aide in the Grodno region Yuri Karayev told Sputnik, adding that the issue will be resolved with those people who wish to return to their countries.

"The issue will be resolved with those who want to (return).

With those who do not want, no one will forcibly do anything," Karayev said when asked about deportations.

Karayev mentioned that there are over 1,000 migrants in a logistics center and some 800 more in a forest near the Belarusian-Polish border.

"We are persuading 250 of them (to move to the logistics center) and stay there, mostly women and children, here. They are ready for this, because it is cold," the official said.

In addition, Karayev said that he is not aware of any new attempts to cross the Belarusian-Polish borders.