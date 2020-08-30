Belarusian Presidential Aide Says Post-Vote Crackdown Targeted Illegal Barricades

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) A brutal crackdown on protests in Minsk after the presidential election in Belarus only happened because demonstrators started erecting barricades, a presidential aide said Sunday.

"It was because people had built barricades.

And, secondly, they blocked the roads and made it difficult for ordinary citizens to move around the city," Nikolai Latyshenok told Sputnik during a meeting with protesters outside the presidential residence.

Latyshenok, Alexander Lukashenko's aide in charge of general affairs, confirmed to the crowd protesting outside the residence that the president was inside the Independence Palace.