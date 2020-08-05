UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Calls For New Cooperation Deal With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Calls for New Cooperation Deal With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Andrey Dmitriev expressed the belief, in an interview with Sputnik, that Belarus and Russia should sign a new cooperation agreement replacing the "outdated" Union State Treaty and better reflecting the current realia.

"We must turn this page over, albeit carefully. We must show that we are moving forward, we must sign a new agreement," Dmitriev, who co-chairs the Tell the Truth public association, said.

The presidential candidate expressed the belief that the Union State Treaty, signed back in the late 1990s, was "outdated" and contained "too many provisions that ... no one implements."

"Let us just build close friendly relations without false hopes, for example on uniform energy prices," Dmitriev suggested.

The politician noted that the new deal should cover economic, social and humanitarian cooperation and serve the interests of both countries.

Dmitriev also praised Russia as a key partner of his country.

"We should still travel to our countries without any problems, we should have the possibility to work and study in both countries, to receive retirement benefits and pay taxes. We should have borders without checkpoints, but both sides should pursue a more responsible approach, as absolute absence of control leads to drug trafficking, speculations and illegal migration," Dmitriev said.

"I think we should tell our Russian friends frankly that we do not want to have common Currency and that we do not want deep integration. We should turn this page over and leave behind relations built on the hopes we had back in the 1990s, when the Soviet Union collapsed and we thought it was temporary and a new Soviet Union would soon emerge. No, there will be no Soviet Union, we are two independent countries that should have friendly relations," Dmitriev concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Agreement

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

11 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

35 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

54 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.