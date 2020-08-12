Belarusian Presidential Candidate Kanopatskaya to Ask Watchdog to Disqualify Election

Belarusian presidential candidate Anna Kanopatskaya told Sputnik on Wednesday she had prepared a complaint for the Central Electoral Commission asking it to consider the vote invalid

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Anna Kanopatskaya told Sputnik on Wednesday she had prepared a complaint for the Central Electoral Commission asking it to consider the vote invalid.

"My stance is to demand that the election be considered invalid across the country, regardless of the results announced by the Central Electoral Commission.

I am submitting a complaint today, as a Belarusian presidential candidate," the politician said.

Another candidate, Andrey Dmitriev, told reporters that he did not recognize the results of the vote and sent a complaint to the electoral commission asking for recount.

"According to our data, there should at least be a second tour. With Svetlana Tikhanovskaya strngly ahead and Alexander Lukashenko," Dmitriev said.