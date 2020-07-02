Belarusian Presidential Candidate, Son, Criminally Charged on Several Financial Crimes

Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko is charged with tax evasion, money laundering and bribery, while his son Eduard is charged with tax evasion, documents from the Minsk City Court showed

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko is charged with tax evasion, money laundering and bribery, while his son Eduard is charged with tax evasion, documents from the Minsk City Court showed.

Earlier in the week, Babariko's campaign gathered the 100,000 signatures required to run for head of state in Belarus.